Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) Shares Bought by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO – Free Report) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,191 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,066 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Flowers Foods were worth $665,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FLO. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in Flowers Foods by 4.4% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 11,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. ClearAlpha Technologies LP lifted its stake in Flowers Foods by 4.4% during the third quarter. ClearAlpha Technologies LP now owns 14,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its holdings in Flowers Foods by 8.6% in the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 13,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its stake in Flowers Foods by 23.2% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 6,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in Flowers Foods by 1.5% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 86,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,987,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243 shares in the last quarter. 75.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Flowers Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th.

Flowers Foods Trading Down 0.1 %

FLO opened at $19.54 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.39. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.90 and a 52 week high of $26.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.03. Flowers Foods had a net margin of 4.70% and a return on equity of 19.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. Flowers Foods’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

Flowers Foods Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 29th. Flowers Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.21%.

Flowers Foods Profile

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets packaged bakery food products in the United States. Its principal products include fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack items, bagels, English muffins, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs.

