Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR) Price Target Lowered to $30.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $37.00 to $30.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target points to a potential upside of 25.20% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Forestar Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Forestar Group from $39.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd.

Forestar Group Price Performance

Forestar Group stock opened at $23.96 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.71 and a beta of 1.74. Forestar Group has a 12-month low of $23.32 and a 12-month high of $40.92.

Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.33). Forestar Group had a return on equity of 11.74% and a net margin of 12.50%. The firm had revenue of $250.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $318.00 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Forestar Group will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Forestar Group

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Woodson Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Forestar Group by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Woodson Capital Management LP now owns 560,000 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $18,127,000 after purchasing an additional 60,000 shares during the period. Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in Forestar Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,296,000. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Forestar Group by 27.2% in the 3rd quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 216,354 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $7,003,000 after acquiring an additional 46,250 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Forestar Group by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 360,471 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $11,668,000 after acquiring an additional 43,369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Forestar Group during the 3rd quarter worth $1,013,000. 35.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Forestar Group Company Profile

Forestar Group Inc operates as a residential lot development company in the United States. The company acquires land and develops infrastructure for single-family residential communities. It sells its residential single-family finished lots to local, regional, and national homebuilders. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Arlington, Texas.

