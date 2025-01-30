Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) Shares Acquired by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) by 30.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,452 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Gartner were worth $703,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH lifted its stake in shares of Gartner by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 20,773 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $10,084,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327 shares during the period. Crown Oak Advisors LLC lifted its position in Gartner by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Crown Oak Advisors LLC now owns 21,648 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $10,488,000 after buying an additional 1,976 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in Gartner in the 4th quarter worth about $309,000. Hengehold Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Gartner by 52.3% in the 4th quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 911 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Gartner by 885.9% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 40,905 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $19,817,000 after acquiring an additional 36,756 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Gartner stock opened at $538.05 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.50 billion, a PE ratio of 39.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.33. Gartner, Inc. has a one year low of $411.15 and a one year high of $559.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $506.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $502.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Gartner ( NYSE:IT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The information technology services provider reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.05. Gartner had a net margin of 17.33% and a return on equity of 118.27%. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.56 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Gartner, Inc. will post 11.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Gartner news, EVP William James Wartinbee III sold 189 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $523.54, for a total transaction of $98,949.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,827,600.94. This trade represents a 2.52 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James C. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $535.76, for a total transaction of $5,357,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 554,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $296,957,838.24. This trade represents a 1.77 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,583 shares of company stock worth $19,241,974 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

IT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Gartner from $564.00 to $555.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of Gartner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Gartner from $470.00 to $460.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Gartner from $529.00 to $531.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Gartner from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $525.00 to $600.00 in a report on Friday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gartner presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $550.75.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

