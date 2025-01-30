Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Acquires 1,115 Shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) by 108.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,147 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,115 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vertiv were worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VRT. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vertiv during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vertiv during the third quarter worth $29,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vertiv during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vertiv by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of Vertiv in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Vertiv alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VRT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Vertiv from $115.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Vertiv from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Vertiv from $124.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Melius cut Vertiv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $121.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Vertiv has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $139.36.

Insider Transactions at Vertiv

In other news, EVP Stephen Liang sold 86,619 shares of Vertiv stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.07, for a total transaction of $11,353,152.33. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,551 shares in the company, valued at $2,562,549.57. The trade was a 81.59 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jakki L. Haussler sold 15,347 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.38, for a total transaction of $2,108,370.86. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,425 shares in the company, valued at $470,526.50. This trade represents a 81.75 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 171,527 shares of company stock valued at $23,105,682 over the last three months. 5.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Vertiv Price Performance

Vertiv stock opened at $110.70 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.80, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.63. The business has a 50-day moving average of $127.16 and a 200-day moving average of $105.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. Vertiv Holdings Co has a 1 year low of $55.00 and a 1 year high of $155.84.

Vertiv Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 3rd were issued a $0.0375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 3rd. This is a positive change from Vertiv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.14%. Vertiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.67%.

Vertiv Profile

(Free Report)

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

