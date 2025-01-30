Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Acquires 228 Shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA – Free Report) by 9.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,608 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $299,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 34.4% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 10,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after acquiring an additional 2,694 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 519.2% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 26,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,711,000 after purchasing an additional 22,132 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 63.9% during the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 8,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $884,000 after buying an additional 3,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 112,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,587,000 after buying an additional 9,356 shares during the period.

Get Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF alerts:

Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:PPA opened at $118.65 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.87 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a 50-day moving average of $118.12 and a 200-day moving average of $114.71. Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 52 week low of $90.93 and a 52 week high of $124.89.

Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF Profile

PowerShares Aerospace & Defense Portfolio (Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the SPADE Defense Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a group of companies involved in the development, manufacturing, operations and support of the United States defense, homeland security and aerospace operations.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.