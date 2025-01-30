Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Acquires 3,749 Shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report) by 120.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,872 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,749 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Super Micro Computer were worth $209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Anchor Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its stake in Super Micro Computer by 5,850.0% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer during the third quarter valued at about $87,000. Wealth Effects LLC boosted its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 90.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Effects LLC now owns 515 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 11,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,733,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. 84.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of NASDAQ:SMCI opened at $27.80 on Thursday. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.25 and a fifty-two week high of $122.90. The company’s 50-day moving average is $34.01 and its 200 day moving average is $43.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 3.77. The company has a market capitalization of $15.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.96 and a beta of 1.31.
Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.
