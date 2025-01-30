Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Acquires 3,749 Shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report) by 120.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,872 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,749 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Super Micro Computer were worth $209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Anchor Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its stake in Super Micro Computer by 5,850.0% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer during the third quarter valued at about $87,000. Wealth Effects LLC boosted its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 90.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Effects LLC now owns 515 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 11,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,733,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. 84.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Super Micro Computer Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SMCI opened at $27.80 on Thursday. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.25 and a fifty-two week high of $122.90. The company’s 50-day moving average is $34.01 and its 200 day moving average is $43.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 3.77. The company has a market capitalization of $15.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.96 and a beta of 1.31.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SMCI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Super Micro Computer from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Northland Capmk upgraded Super Micro Computer to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Super Micro Computer from $67.50 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Argus lowered shares of Super Micro Computer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer from $438.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Super Micro Computer has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.89.

Super Micro Computer Profile

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

