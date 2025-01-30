Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Acquires New Shares in iShares Ethereum Trust ETF (NASDAQ:ETHA)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Ethereum Trust ETF (NASDAQ:ETHA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 8,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ETHA. Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Ethereum Trust ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,776,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Ethereum Trust ETF in the fourth quarter worth $49,847,000. Howard Capital Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Ethereum Trust ETF during the fourth quarter worth $274,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Ethereum Trust ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $538,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares Ethereum Trust ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $332,000.

iShares Ethereum Trust ETF Stock Performance

ETHA stock opened at $23.79 on Thursday. iShares Ethereum Trust ETF has a 1-year low of $16.58 and a 1-year high of $31.18. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.47.

