Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 2,383 ARK 21Shares Bitcoin ETF (BATS:ARKB)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in ARK 21Shares Bitcoin ETF (BATS:ARKB – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in ARK 21Shares Bitcoin ETF by 51.3% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,470,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,730,000 after buying an additional 1,516,529 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in ARK 21Shares Bitcoin ETF by 228.5% during the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 95,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,268,000 after acquiring an additional 66,397 shares in the last quarter. HBK Investments L P grew its holdings in ARK 21Shares Bitcoin ETF by 19.8% in the third quarter. HBK Investments L P now owns 396,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,173,000 after purchasing an additional 65,417 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in shares of ARK 21Shares Bitcoin ETF by 13,068.9% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 64,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,087,000 after purchasing an additional 63,907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of ARK 21Shares Bitcoin ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,483,000.

ARK 21Shares Bitcoin ETF Trading Up 8.3 %

Shares of ARKB opened at $104.31 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $98.42 and a 200 day moving average of $76.93.

ARK 21Shares Bitcoin ETF Company Profile

The ARK 21Shares Bitcoin ETF Ben of Int (ARKB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is passively managed, seeking to track the daily USD spot price of Bitcoin (BTC) through a buy-and-hold strategy focused on long-term BTC holdings. An investment in the fund is not a direct investment in Bitcoin.

