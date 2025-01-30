Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 9,438 Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJS)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 9,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. owned 0.06% of Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $650,000. Key Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 7,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 1,360 shares during the last quarter. Horizons Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 85.1% during the 4th quarter. Horizons Wealth Management now owns 4,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 1,882 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 30,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $654,000 after buying an additional 1,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 4.2% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 23,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after buying an additional 941 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ BSJS opened at $21.97 on Thursday. Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $21.20 and a 12-month high of $22.45. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.93.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 21st were paid a $0.1236 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 21st.

The Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate high yield bonds with effective maturities in 2028. BSJS was launched on Sep 16, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

