Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR – Free Report) by 1,683.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,727 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,462 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Sabine Royalty Trust were worth $306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC increased its position in Sabine Royalty Trust by 0.7% during the third quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 100,368 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $6,200,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. raised its position in shares of Sabine Royalty Trust by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 77,336 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,012,000 after buying an additional 9,840 shares during the period. American National Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Sabine Royalty Trust by 1.3% in the third quarter. American National Bank & Trust now owns 36,668 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,265,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its position in Sabine Royalty Trust by 12.1% during the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 28,519 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,762,000 after acquiring an additional 3,070 shares during the period. Finally, Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Sabine Royalty Trust by 491.9% during the third quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,614 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,702,000 after acquiring an additional 22,949 shares during the last quarter. 15.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sabine Royalty Trust alerts:

Sabine Royalty Trust Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of SBR stock opened at $66.16 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.08. Sabine Royalty Trust has a 52 week low of $57.73 and a 52 week high of $69.50. The company has a market cap of $964.55 million, a PE ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 0.48.

Sabine Royalty Trust Increases Dividend

Sabine Royalty Trust ( NYSE:SBR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The energy company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter. Sabine Royalty Trust had a return on equity of 1,088.44% and a net margin of 96.72%. The company had revenue of $19.93 million for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th were issued a $0.4483 dividend. This represents a $5.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 15th. This is a boost from Sabine Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. Sabine Royalty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.90%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Sabine Royalty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 25th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on SBR

About Sabine Royalty Trust

(Free Report)

Sabine Royalty Trust holds royalty and mineral interests in various producing oil and gas properties in the United States. Its royalty and mineral interests include landowner's royalties, overriding royalty interests, minerals, production payments, and other similar non-participatory interest in certain producing and proved undeveloped oil and gas properties located in Florida, Louisiana, Mississippi, New Mexico, Oklahoma, and Texas.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sabine Royalty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabine Royalty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.