Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Boosts Position in Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCV)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCV – Free Report) by 49.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,806 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,249 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $254,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BCS Wealth Management increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF by 41.7% during the third quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 225,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,754,000 after acquiring an additional 66,264 shares during the last quarter. AA Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter. AA Financial Advisors LLC now owns 315,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,267,000 after purchasing an additional 58,870 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF by 58.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 55,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $920,000 after buying an additional 20,241 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF by 24.1% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 185,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,095,000 after buying an additional 36,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF by 27.3% during the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 14,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 3,145 shares during the period.

Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $16.11 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.33. Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $15.57 and a 1 year high of $17.16.

Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 21st were given a dividend of $0.0608 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 21st.

The Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2031. The fund will unwind in December 2031 and return capitals and proceeds to investors.

