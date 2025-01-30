Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,523 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 161 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $217,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Omnicom Group by 114.6% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 20,894 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,798,000 after buying an additional 11,159 shares in the last quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC grew its stake in Omnicom Group by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 6,493 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $559,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Omnicom Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $911,000. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH bought a new position in Omnicom Group in the 4th quarter valued at $1,043,000. Finally, Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Omnicom Group during the 4th quarter valued at $506,000. 91.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Omnicom Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on OMC. Macquarie reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Omnicom Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $110.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. UBS Group increased their target price on Omnicom Group from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Barclays lowered their target price on Omnicom Group from $121.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $119.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Omnicom Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.25.

Omnicom Group Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE:OMC opened at $86.96 on Thursday. Omnicom Group Inc. has a one year low of $81.42 and a one year high of $107.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.88, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Omnicom Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 20th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is currently 38.25%.

About Omnicom Group

(Free Report)

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and branding, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicom Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicom Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.