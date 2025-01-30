Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Buys 1,324 Shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) by 14.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,736 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,324 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $292,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HAL. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Halliburton by 56.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 157,085 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $4,563,000 after acquiring an additional 56,707 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Halliburton by 23.1% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 16,782,174 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $487,522,000 after purchasing an additional 3,150,986 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Halliburton by 2,418.9% in the third quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 78,387 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $2,277,000 after purchasing an additional 75,275 shares in the last quarter. Semanteon Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Halliburton in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,181,000. Finally, Sage Capital Advisors llc purchased a new stake in shares of Halliburton during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,469,000. 85.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HAL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of Halliburton from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. UBS Group cut Halliburton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, December 9th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Halliburton from $43.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Raymond James lowered shares of Halliburton from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Halliburton from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Halliburton presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.42.

Halliburton Trading Down 1.1 %

HAL stock opened at $26.35 on Thursday. Halliburton has a one year low of $25.51 and a one year high of $41.56. The company has a market capitalization of $23.14 billion, a PE ratio of 9.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.91. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $28.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.05.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The oilfield services company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.02). Halliburton had a return on equity of 26.03% and a net margin of 10.90%. The business had revenue of $5.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Halliburton will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Halliburton Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 4th were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 4th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.03%.

About Halliburton

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.

