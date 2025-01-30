Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Buys 46 Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 917 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MGK. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 7,453,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,399,580,000 after purchasing an additional 271,905 shares during the last quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,574,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,150,762,000 after acquiring an additional 74,966 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 756.3% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,594,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,465,000 after acquiring an additional 1,408,609 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 36,249.8% during the 3rd quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 634,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,331,000 after acquiring an additional 632,921 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 566,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,244,000 after acquiring an additional 2,623 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:MGK opened at $349.58 on Thursday. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $265.99 and a 12-month high of $358.61. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $347.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $327.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.92 and a beta of 1.28.

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

