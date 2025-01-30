Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Decreases Holdings in Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Staples Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PSL)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Staples Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PSL – Free Report) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,524 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. owned about 0.29% of Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Staples Momentum ETF worth $265,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Staples Momentum ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Staples Momentum ETF by 46,775.0% in the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 1,871 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Staples Momentum ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Maltin Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Staples Momentum ETF by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of PSL opened at $111.08 on Thursday. Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Staples Momentum ETF has a 52-week low of $91.03 and a 52-week high of $111.35. The stock has a market cap of $93.31 million, a PE ratio of 25.07 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $107.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.06.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $0.2084 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

PowerShares Dynamic Consumer Staples Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Consumer Staples Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in common stocks of consumer staples companies.

