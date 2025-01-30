Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Decreases Stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 8.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,030 shares of the company’s stock after selling 485 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MDLZ. Czech National Bank grew its position in Mondelez International by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 289,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,318,000 after acquiring an additional 17,815 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 3,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 957 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in shares of Mondelez International by 1,904.9% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 425,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,369,000 after purchasing an additional 404,567 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Mondelez International by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 114,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,430,000 after buying an additional 14,278 shares during the period. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its position in Mondelez International by 374.9% in the fourth quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 22,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,321,000 after buying an additional 17,465 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International Price Performance

Shares of MDLZ opened at $57.13 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $60.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.39 billion, a PE ratio of 20.26, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.54. Mondelez International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.97 and a fifty-two week high of $77.20.

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.14. Mondelez International had a net margin of 10.58% and a return on equity of 17.53%. The business had revenue of $9.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.11 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, December 11th that authorizes the company to repurchase $9.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 10.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Mondelez International Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MDLZ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $61.00 target price (down previously from $74.00) on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $78.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Mondelez International from $82.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Mondelez International from $84.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Mondelez International from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.06.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

