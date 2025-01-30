Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Grows Stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,576 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NBC Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.8% in the third quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 5,951 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,279,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC increased its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 4.0% in the third quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 1,248 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,097 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 526 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 2.8% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,233 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. 90.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BR has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $246.00 price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $200.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $226.71.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE BR opened at $235.74 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $230.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $219.82. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $188.30 and a one year high of $241.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.56 billion, a PE ratio of 40.79 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.03. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 41.79% and a net margin of 10.57%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.90%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Maura A. Markus sold 3,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.02, for a total transaction of $880,837.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,788 shares in the company, valued at $6,308,431.76. The trade was a 12.25 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Douglas Richard Deschutter sold 24,185 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.21, for a total transaction of $5,325,778.85. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,137 shares in the company, valued at $5,975,838.77. The trade was a 47.12 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 54,532 shares of company stock worth $12,264,846. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile

(Free Report)

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

