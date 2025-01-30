Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Has $205,000 Stock Holdings in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,117 shares of the company’s stock after selling 323 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Chewy were worth $205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Chewy by 46.0% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 29,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,000 after buying an additional 9,166 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chewy by 243.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 165,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,513,000 after acquiring an additional 117,454 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Chewy by 15.1% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 27,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $737,000 after acquiring an additional 3,538 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Chewy by 74.0% during the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 49,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after purchasing an additional 20,998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in Chewy by 39.3% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 20,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 5,847 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Chewy from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Chewy from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Argus upgraded shares of Chewy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Mizuho raised shares of Chewy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Chewy from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.80.

In related news, CEO Sumit Singh sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.52, for a total transaction of $150,080.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 518,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,457,159.12. This trade represents a 0.77 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Argos Holdings Gp Llc sold 19,827,242 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.32, for a total value of $620,989,219.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 28,103,513 shares of company stock worth $916,453,941. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE CHWY opened at $38.86 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $15.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.70, a PEG ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $34.74 and its 200 day moving average is $30.29. Chewy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.69 and a 52 week high of $39.62.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.86 billion. Chewy had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 24.47%. Chewy’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.08) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Chewy, Inc. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. It provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its retail websites and mobile applications.

