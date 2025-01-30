Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Has $219,000 Holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC – Free Report) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,029 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF were worth $219,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Leavell Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 455,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,027,000 after purchasing an additional 24,393 shares during the period. Apella Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 14.8% during the third quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 441,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,220,000 after acquiring an additional 56,991 shares in the last quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. now owns 223,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,691,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 98.4% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 197,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,838,000 after purchasing an additional 97,999 shares during the period. Finally, Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 101.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 196,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,698,000 after purchasing an additional 98,974 shares during the period.

MGC opened at $218.42 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.93 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $216.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $207.86. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $173.01 and a 1 year high of $221.53.

The Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (MGC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index that covers 70% of the market capitalization of the US equity market. MGC was launched on Dec 24, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

