Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Has $253,000 Holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 8.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,558 shares of the company’s stock after selling 141 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Clorox were worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mizuho Securities USA LLC increased its stake in Clorox by 46,877.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 4,500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,095,000 after buying an additional 4,490,421 shares during the period. Ilex Capital Partners UK LLP increased its stake in shares of Clorox by 512.7% in the third quarter. Ilex Capital Partners UK LLP now owns 542,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,315,000 after acquiring an additional 453,624 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Clorox by 424.9% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 538,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $877,390,000 after acquiring an additional 435,971 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its stake in Clorox by 5,442.5% in the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 273,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,622,000 after purchasing an additional 268,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Clorox by 302.0% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 353,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,390,000 after purchasing an additional 265,455 shares in the last quarter. 78.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Clorox alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CLX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Clorox from $167.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Clorox from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Clorox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, January 5th. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Clorox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Clorox from $139.00 to $130.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $156.54.

Clorox Price Performance

NYSE:CLX opened at $157.95 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.08, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $19.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.04, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $163.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $158.01. The Clorox Company has a one year low of $127.60 and a one year high of $171.37.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. Clorox had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 316.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that The Clorox Company will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Clorox Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 29th will be given a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 29th. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is presently 170.03%.

Clorox Profile

(Free Report)

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.