Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Has $253,000 Stock Holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. cut its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report) by 38.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,517 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,579 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pflug Koory LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 534.7% in the 4th quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 476 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC lifted its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 33.0% in the fourth quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Peterson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $177,000. First United Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. First United Bank & Trust now owns 1,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $200,000.

NYSEARCA STIP opened at $101.34 on Thursday. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a one year low of $98.36 and a one year high of $101.52. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.63.

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

