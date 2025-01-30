Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Has $258,000 Stake in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,024 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line were worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 34.1% during the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 24,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 46,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $944,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the period. Mount Lucas Management LP increased its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP now owns 22,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. raised its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 44,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $918,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.58% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Norwegian Cruise Line from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $29.27.

Insider Activity at Norwegian Cruise Line

In related news, CAO Faye L. Ashby sold 38,344 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.30, for a total transaction of $1,046,791.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 116,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,174,171. This represents a 24.80 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark Kempa sold 15,000 shares of Norwegian Cruise Line stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.86, for a total value of $417,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 253,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,059,333.96. The trade was a 5.59 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 82,344 shares of company stock worth $2,269,731. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Norwegian Cruise Line Stock Up 0.1 %

Norwegian Cruise Line stock opened at $28.47 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.35. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a twelve month low of $14.69 and a twelve month high of $28.73. The company has a market capitalization of $12.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 2.64.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. Norwegian Cruise Line had a return on equity of 99.31% and a net margin of 5.87%. The business’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

About Norwegian Cruise Line

(Free Report)

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various ports, including Scandinavia, Northern Europe, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

Further Reading

