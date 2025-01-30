Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Has $281,000 Stock Holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 85.7% in the third quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the third quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Bangor Savings Bank bought a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.99% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSE:MMC opened at $219.32 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $218.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $221.41. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $190.41 and a 52-week high of $235.50. The company has a market cap of $107.71 billion, a PE ratio of 27.01, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 30th will be given a $0.815 dividend. This represents a $3.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.15%.

MMC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Roth Mkm lifted their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Barclays raised their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $236.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $220.00 price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $212.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marsh & McLennan Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $228.60.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which engages in offering clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy, and people. It operates through the Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment is involved in risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

