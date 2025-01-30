Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Has $325,000 Stock Holdings in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. cut its stake in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,890 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 242 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in OGE Energy were worth $325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of OGE. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in shares of OGE Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in OGE Energy in the third quarter valued at about $63,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in OGE Energy in the third quarter valued at about $134,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in OGE Energy by 45.1% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,978 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eastern Bank bought a new position in shares of OGE Energy in the third quarter worth about $178,000. 71.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other OGE Energy news, VP Cristina F. Mcquistion sold 5,008 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.84, for a total transaction of $214,542.72. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $896,127.12. This trade represents a 19.32 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE OGE opened at $42.12 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $8.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $42.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.86. OGE Energy Corp. has a 52-week low of $32.06 and a 52-week high of $44.41.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.03). OGE Energy had a return on equity of 8.59% and a net margin of 13.89%. The company had revenue of $965.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Monday, January 6th will be issued a $0.4213 dividend. This represents a $1.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 6th. OGE Energy’s payout ratio is presently 87.05%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on OGE. Evercore ISI raised shares of OGE Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $40.00 to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of OGE Energy from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services provider in the United States. The company generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy. In addition, it provides retail electric service to approximately 896,000 customers, which covers a service area of approximately 30,000 square miles in Oklahoma and western Arkansas; and owns and operates coal-fired, natural gas-fired, wind-powered, and solar-powered generating assets.

