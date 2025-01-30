Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Has $329,000 Stake in BNY Mellon High Yield Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:BKHY)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of BNY Mellon High Yield Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:BKHY – Free Report) by 71.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,906 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,879 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. owned about 0.12% of BNY Mellon High Yield Beta ETF worth $329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of BNY Mellon High Yield Beta ETF by 62.2% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of BNY Mellon High Yield Beta ETF by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 5,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. TFB Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon High Yield Beta ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $245,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of BNY Mellon High Yield Beta ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $252,000. Finally, Legacy Capital Group California Inc. grew its position in BNY Mellon High Yield Beta ETF by 73.3% during the third quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 13,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after buying an additional 5,699 shares during the period.

Shares of BKHY stock opened at $48.33 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.17. BNY Mellon High Yield Beta ETF has a 52 week low of $46.19 and a 52 week high of $48.99.

The BNY Mellon High Yield Beta ETF (BKHY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated high yield corporate bonds with broad maturities. BKHY was launched on Apr 24, 2020 and is managed by BNY Mellon.

