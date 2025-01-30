Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Has $366,000 Stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,896 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 65 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Allstate were worth $366,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Allstate by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 577,934 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $109,605,000 after acquiring an additional 28,584 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Allstate by 117.3% during the fourth quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,896 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $944,000 after purchasing an additional 2,643 shares in the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Allstate by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 58,600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $11,297,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its position in shares of Allstate by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 401,542 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $77,413,000 after buying an additional 100,311 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Allstate by 38.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,497 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,067,000 after buying an additional 2,888 shares during the period. 76.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Allstate alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

ALL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Allstate from $205.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Allstate from $205.00 to $214.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Allstate from $235.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Allstate from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Allstate from $209.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $218.13.

Allstate Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE ALL opened at $191.10 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.60 billion, a PE ratio of 12.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $194.46 and its 200-day moving average is $188.07. The Allstate Co. has a 1 year low of $153.42 and a 1 year high of $209.88.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported $3.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $1.71. The firm had revenue of $16.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.57 billion. Allstate had a net margin of 6.77% and a return on equity of 26.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. Equities analysts expect that The Allstate Co. will post 16.83 EPS for the current year.

Allstate Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th were issued a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 29th. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.83%.

Allstate Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.