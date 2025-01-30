Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Increases Position in Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTF)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTF – Free Report) by 20.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,541 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 769 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF were worth $329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $259,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF by 27.2% during the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 5,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. KKM Financial LLC boosted its position in Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. KKM Financial LLC now owns 5,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF by 5.4% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 14,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $943,000 after buying an additional 766 shares during the period. Finally, Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,399,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168 shares during the period.

NASDAQ PTF opened at $71.18 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $556.63 million, a PE ratio of 12.47 and a beta of 1.23. Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.97 and a fifty-two week high of $80.92. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $74.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.03.

PowerShares Dynamic Technology Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Technology Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks of the United States technology companies. These are companies that are principally engaged in the business of providing technology-related products and services, including computer hardware and software, Internet, electronics and semiconductors, and communication technologies.

