Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Increases Stake in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,906 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in National Fuel Gas were worth $358,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFG. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 44.2% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,498,205 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $151,416,000 after buying an additional 765,236 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 0.9% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 920,918 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $55,817,000 after acquiring an additional 7,830 shares in the last quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. grew its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 8.1% in the third quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 325,966 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $19,757,000 after purchasing an additional 24,564 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 220,869 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $13,386,000 after purchasing an additional 55,152 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 205,561 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $12,459,000 after purchasing an additional 33,022 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

Get National Fuel Gas alerts:

National Fuel Gas Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NFG opened at $68.32 on Thursday. National Fuel Gas has a one year low of $45.32 and a one year high of $70.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.34, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $63.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.03.

National Fuel Gas Announces Dividend

National Fuel Gas ( NYSE:NFG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.22. National Fuel Gas had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 3.99%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.46 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that National Fuel Gas will post 6.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 254.32%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NFG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Argus upgraded National Fuel Gas to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of National Fuel Gas from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of National Fuel Gas in a report on Monday, October 28th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com lowered National Fuel Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on NFG

Insider Buying and Selling at National Fuel Gas

In related news, insider Justin I. Loweth sold 19,532 shares of National Fuel Gas stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.27, for a total value of $1,216,257.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 41,841 shares in the company, valued at $2,605,439.07. This trade represents a 31.83 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Donna L. Decarolis sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.58, for a total transaction of $625,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 81,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,101,459.02. This represents a 10.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

About National Fuel Gas

(Free Report)

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil. The Pipeline and Storage segment provides interstate natural gas transportation services through an integrated gas pipeline system in Pennsylvania and New York; and owns and operates underground natural gas storage fields.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for National Fuel Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Fuel Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.