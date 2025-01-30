Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Invests $259,000 in Park National Co. (NYSE:PRK)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Park National Co. (NYSE:PRK – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PRK. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Park National by 0.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 632,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,259,000 after acquiring an additional 3,318 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Park National by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 334,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,148,000 after purchasing an additional 3,165 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Park National by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 179,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,164,000 after buying an additional 2,119 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Park National by 161.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 28,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,792,000 after buying an additional 17,627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Park National by 30.6% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 23,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,883,000 after buying an additional 5,416 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.65% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $178.00 price target (down previously from $187.00) on shares of Park National in a report on Wednesday.

Park National Stock Performance

Park National stock opened at $171.48 on Thursday. Park National Co. has a fifty-two week low of $123.08 and a fifty-two week high of $207.99. The stock has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.29 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $179.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $174.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Park National Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $1.07 dividend. This is an increase from Park National’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. Park National’s dividend payout ratio is 50.18%.

Park National Profile

Park National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Park National Bank that provides commercial banking and trust services in small and medium population areas. The company offers deposits for demand, savings, and time accounts; trust and wealth management services; cash management services; safe deposit operations; electronic funds transfers; Internet and mobile banking solutions with bill pay service; credit cards; and various additional banking-related services.

