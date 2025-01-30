Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Invests $301,000 in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCU)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCU – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 18,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TruWealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 380.8% in the fourth quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,278,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,664,000 after acquiring an additional 2,596,320 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 37.7% in the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,350,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,798,000 after purchasing an additional 916,839 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 33.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,589,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,897,000 after purchasing an additional 655,270 shares in the last quarter. Waycross Investment Management Co acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $6,772,000. Finally, Hengehold Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 21.3% in the third quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 1,433,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,291,000 after buying an additional 251,795 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:BSCU opened at $16.41 on Thursday. Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $15.89 and a one year high of $17.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.43 and a 200-day moving average of $16.61.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 21st were issued a dividend of $0.0601 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 21st.

The Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment grade bonds with effective maturities in 2030. BSCU was launched on Sep 16, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

