Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Invests $367,000 in Ft Vest Us Eq Max Buf Jun (NYSEARCA:JUNM)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Ft Vest Us Eq Max Buf Jun (NYSEARCA:JUNM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 11,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $367,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Encompass More Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Ft Vest Us Eq Max Buf Jun by 195.3% in the third quarter. Encompass More Asset Management now owns 137,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,305,000 after acquiring an additional 90,602 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc bought a new stake in Ft Vest Us Eq Max Buf Jun in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,585,000. HBW Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Ft Vest Us Eq Max Buf Jun in the 3rd quarter worth $1,432,000. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ft Vest Us Eq Max Buf Jun during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,159,000. Finally, World Equity Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ft Vest Us Eq Max Buf Jun during the third quarter valued at about $1,051,000.

Ft Vest Us Eq Max Buf Jun Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA JUNM opened at $32.03 on Thursday. Ft Vest Us Eq Max Buf Jun has a twelve month low of $30.40 and a twelve month high of $32.17. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.39.

