Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lowered its holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 7.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,424 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 466 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in General Motors were worth $289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of GM. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in General Motors in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Motors in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Motors in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in General Motors during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Eastern Bank purchased a new position in General Motors during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Stock Down 0.4 %

General Motors stock opened at $49.85 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.95. The company has a market capitalization of $54.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.31, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.21. General Motors has a fifty-two week low of $37.40 and a fifty-two week high of $61.24.

General Motors Dividend Announcement

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Free Report ) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.17. General Motors had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 6.06%. Equities research analysts expect that General Motors will post 10.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 7th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. General Motors’s payout ratio is 5.12%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GM. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of General Motors from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of General Motors from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. StockNews.com upgraded General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, DZ Bank downgraded General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.28.

Insider Transactions at General Motors

In other General Motors news, EVP Rory Harvey sold 8,919 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total transaction of $535,229.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $510,865.13. This represents a 51.16 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Mark L. Reuss sold 122,283 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.16, for a total transaction of $6,745,130.28. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 126,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,000,190.12. This trade represents a 49.07 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 514,344 shares of company stock worth $28,977,691. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

