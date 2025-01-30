Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Makes New $344,000 Investment in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 4,749 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $344,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Grove Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 56.0% during the 3rd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 362 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 246.9% during the 3rd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 392 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Kennebec Savings Bank acquired a new position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $82.00 to $76.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Stephens upgraded Canadian Pacific Kansas City from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $81.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $98.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $91.98 to $91.25 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Pacific Kansas City currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.63.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City stock opened at $78.66 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.44 billion, a PE ratio of 28.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s fifty day moving average is $75.15 and its 200 day moving average is $79.05. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a one year low of $70.89 and a one year high of $91.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP – Get Free Report) (TSE:CP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The transportation company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.26. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a net margin of 24.50% and a return on equity of 8.78%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 3 EPS for the current year.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

