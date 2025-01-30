Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Makes New Investment in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March (NYSEARCA:GMAR)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March (NYSEARCA:GMAR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 7,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March by 90.6% in the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 63,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,264,000 after purchasing an additional 30,361 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,361,000. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March by 98.9% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 34,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,220,000 after acquiring an additional 17,115 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March by 41.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 178,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,332,000 after acquiring an additional 52,028 shares during the period. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March during the second quarter worth about $365,000.

Get FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF - March alerts:

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March Trading Down 0.1 %

GMAR stock opened at $37.99 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $37.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.77. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March has a 52-week low of $33.42 and a 52-week high of $38.11.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March (GMAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPY ETF over a specific holdings period. The actively managed fund holds options and collateral. GMAR was launched on Mar 17, 2023 and is managed by First Trust.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GMAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March (NYSEARCA:GMAR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF - March Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF - March and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.