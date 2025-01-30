Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Purchases 904 Shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Free Report) by 15.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,892 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 904 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Livelsberger Financial Advisory bought a new position in FirstEnergy in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. True Wealth Design LLC increased its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 4,571.4% in the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 654 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of FirstEnergy in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Quarry LP lifted its position in FirstEnergy by 59.1% during the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 861 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in FirstEnergy by 48.4% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 997 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. 89.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get FirstEnergy alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on FirstEnergy from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Barclays boosted their target price on FirstEnergy from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on FirstEnergy in a research report on Monday, October 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of FirstEnergy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.27.

FirstEnergy Price Performance

Shares of FE stock opened at $39.72 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.52. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 12-month low of $35.41 and a 12-month high of $44.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $40.31 and a 200-day moving average of $41.83.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.05). FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 6.64%. The company had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. FirstEnergy’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

FirstEnergy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 7th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.28%. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 109.68%.

FirstEnergy Profile

(Free Report)

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FirstEnergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstEnergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.