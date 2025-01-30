Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 6,324 Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:DFGX)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:DFGX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 6,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $331,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DFGX. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $104,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $269,000. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $293,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 6,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Finally, Stewardship Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $441,000.

NASDAQ:DFGX opened at $52.37 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $52.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.33. Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF has a 1-year low of $51.56 and a 1-year high of $54.48.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $0.8692 per share. This is an increase from Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 17th.

The Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF (DFGX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund provides an actively managed exposure to the broad fixed income space outside the US. It holds foreign debt securities, of any credit quality and maturity within 20 years, with the objective of maximizing total returns.

