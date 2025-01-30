Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Raises Holdings in Franklin U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLGV)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Franklin U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLGV – Free Report) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,809 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 657 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Franklin U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Franklin U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Franklin U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $340,000. Encompass More Asset Management acquired a new stake in Franklin U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $500,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of Franklin U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 161.6% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 87,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,840,000 after buying an additional 53,981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Franklin U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 107.7% in the 3rd quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 156,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,299,000 after purchasing an additional 81,209 shares during the last quarter.

Franklin U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

FLGV stock opened at $20.20 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.56. Franklin U.S. Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.53 and a fifty-two week high of $22.38.

About Franklin U.S. Treasury Bond ETF

The Franklin U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (FLGV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed to invest in US Treasurys with remaining maturities of 1 30 years. FLGV was launched on Jun 9, 2020 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

