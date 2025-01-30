Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Free Report) by 12.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,063 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,128 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF were worth $251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ICLN. Canoe Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $9,431,000. Florin Court Capital LLP purchased a new position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the third quarter valued at $6,201,000. Erste Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the third quarter valued at about $4,407,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 1,364.5% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 238,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,497,000 after buying an additional 221,768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 148.7% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 276,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,686,000 after buying an additional 165,462 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:ICLN opened at $11.21 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.70 and a 200 day moving average of $13.04. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 14.91 and a beta of 1.09. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a 12-month low of $10.97 and a 12-month high of $15.25.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a $0.1142 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 17th.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

