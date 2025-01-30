Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. reduced its position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Free Report) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,574 shares of the company’s stock after selling 301 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF were worth $318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IQLT. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 151.4% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 2,604 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 287.8% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 2,069 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth $665,000. Thrive Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 104,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,323,000 after acquiring an additional 1,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 94,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,491,000 after acquiring an additional 1,874 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF stock opened at $38.78 on Thursday. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $36.57 and a 1 year high of $41.93. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.22. The firm has a market cap of $8.02 billion, a PE ratio of 16.83 and a beta of 0.90.

The iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (IQLT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the World ex USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks in developed countries, outside of the US. The index is selected and weighted for exposure to fundamental quality metrics.

