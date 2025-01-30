Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Sells 1,000 Shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF (BATS:JMUB)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its position in JPMorgan Municipal ETF (BATS:JMUB – Free Report) by 17.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,598 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Municipal ETF were worth $231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of JMUB. Family Investment Center Inc. raised its holdings in JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Family Investment Center Inc. now owns 21,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Stone Point Wealth LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stone Point Wealth LLC now owns 9,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 6.6% during the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 4,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC now owns 58,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,979,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mason & Associates Inc increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Mason & Associates Inc now owns 32,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,666,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares in the last quarter.

BATS:JMUB opened at $50.34 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.68. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 0.08.

JPMorgan Municipal ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Municipal ETF (JMUB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund holds an actively managed portfolio of various US municipal securities. JMUB was launched on Oct 29, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

