Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Sells 2,022 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 69.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 878 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 2,022 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quarry LP grew its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 436.9% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 451 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 5.0% during the second quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,714 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $810,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,896 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,163,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 52,204 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $15,579,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC boosted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 5,585 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,667,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. 77.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a report on Friday, October 18th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $355.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $400.65.

In other Sherwin-Williams news, SVP Mary L. Garceau sold 15,770 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.92, for a total transaction of $6,275,198.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,621,253.60. This trade represents a 35.06 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Gregory P. Sofish sold 2,565 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.63, for a total transaction of $971,185.95. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,396,349.27. The trade was a 28.84 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE SHW opened at $360.43 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1 year low of $282.09 and a 1 year high of $400.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $360.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $363.06. The stock has a market cap of $90.78 billion, a PE ratio of 35.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.22.

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

