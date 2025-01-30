Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Sells 300 Shares of SPDR S&P Transportation ETF (NYSEARCA:XTN)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of SPDR S&P Transportation ETF (NYSEARCA:XTN – Free Report) by 8.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,150 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. owned 0.14% of SPDR S&P Transportation ETF worth $273,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Transportation ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $267,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Transportation ETF during the third quarter worth about $362,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Transportation ETF in the third quarter worth about $439,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Transportation ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $449,000. Finally, M3 Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Transportation ETF by 4.3% in the third quarter. M3 Advisory Group LLC now owns 5,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Transportation ETF Price Performance

SPDR S&P Transportation ETF stock opened at $90.55 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $90.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $202.83 million, a P/E ratio of 11.07 and a beta of 1.27. SPDR S&P Transportation ETF has a one year low of $71.84 and a one year high of $95.62.

SPDR S&P Transportation ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P Transportation ETF (XTN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Transportation Select Industry index. The fund tracks a broad-based, equal-weighted index of US stocks in the transportation industry. XTN was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

