Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Sells 589 Shares of AppLovin Co. (NASDAQ:APP)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. cut its holdings in AppLovin Co. (NASDAQ:APP – Free Report) by 34.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,140 shares of the company’s stock after selling 589 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in AppLovin were worth $369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of AppLovin by 23.8% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 49,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,110,000 after buying an additional 9,508 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC lifted its stake in AppLovin by 34.2% in the 2nd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 6,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 1,716 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in AppLovin by 13,831.6% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 21,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,762,000 after purchasing an additional 21,024 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of AppLovin by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $944,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of AppLovin by 510.9% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 27,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,305,000 after purchasing an additional 23,163 shares during the period. 41.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at AppLovin

In other news, insider Victoria Valenzuela sold 15,971 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.07, for a total value of $5,000,040.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 372,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,526,219.35. This represents a 4.11 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Katie Kihorany Jansen sold 59,876 shares of AppLovin stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.14, for a total value of $17,132,918.64. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 1,017,388 shares in the company, valued at $291,115,402.32. This represents a 5.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 888,867 shares of company stock worth $284,773,062 over the last quarter. 14.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

APP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on AppLovin from $200.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on AppLovin from $360.00 to $366.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of AppLovin from $220.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of AppLovin in a report on Friday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $375.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of AppLovin from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $280.00 in a report on Friday, November 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AppLovin has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $366.29.

AppLovin Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of APP opened at $366.34 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.01, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 2.29. AppLovin Co. has a twelve month low of $40.71 and a twelve month high of $417.64. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $339.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $204.14.

AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. AppLovin had a return on equity of 122.24% and a net margin of 26.85%. AppLovin’s quarterly revenue was up 38.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that AppLovin Co. will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

AppLovin Company Profile

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for advertisers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their content in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software Platform and Apps. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of a publisher's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction; Adjust, a measurement and analytics marketing platform that provides marketers with the visibility, insights, and tools needed to grow their apps from early stage to maturity; and Wurl, a connected TV platform, which distributes streaming video for content companies and provides advertising and publishing solutions through its AdPool, ContentDiscovery, and Global FAST Pass products.

