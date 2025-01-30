Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Sells 771 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Free Report) by 15.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,379 shares of the company’s stock after selling 771 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF were worth $285,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, First Community Trust NA bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $97,000.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA DFAS opened at $67.28 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.30. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.87 and a fifty-two week high of $71.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 1.13.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

