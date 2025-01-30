Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Takes $221,000 Position in Invesco Galaxy Bitcoin ETF (NYSEARCA:BTCO)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Galaxy Bitcoin ETF (NYSEARCA:BTCO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.
Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Galaxy Bitcoin ETF by 32.8% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Galaxy Bitcoin ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $238,000. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its stake in Invesco Galaxy Bitcoin ETF by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 8,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $752,000 after buying an additional 1,547 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Galaxy Bitcoin ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $549,000. Finally, Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco Galaxy Bitcoin ETF by 124.4% in the 3rd quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 8,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after acquiring an additional 4,960 shares during the last quarter.
Invesco Galaxy Bitcoin ETF Trading Up 3.1 %
NYSEARCA BTCO opened at $104.18 on Thursday. Invesco Galaxy Bitcoin ETF has a 52 week low of $42.28 and a 52 week high of $108.26. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.92.
Invesco Galaxy Bitcoin ETF Company Profile
The Invesco Galaxy Bitcoin ETF (BTCO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. BTCO was launched on Jan 11, 2024 and is issued by Invesco.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco Galaxy Bitcoin ETF
- What is the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX)
- How to Short Sell Stocks Like a Pro: Strategies and Tips
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Tax Calculator
- 3 Steel Stocks Soaring After Tariff Announcements
- How to Short Nasdaq: An Easy-to-Follow Guide
- Top Analysts’ Picks for 2025: 3 of Morgan Stanley’s Favorites
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BTCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Galaxy Bitcoin ETF (NYSEARCA:BTCO – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Galaxy Bitcoin ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Galaxy Bitcoin ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.