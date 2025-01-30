Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Takes $221,000 Position in Invesco Galaxy Bitcoin ETF (NYSEARCA:BTCO)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Galaxy Bitcoin ETF (NYSEARCA:BTCO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Galaxy Bitcoin ETF by 32.8% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Galaxy Bitcoin ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $238,000. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its stake in Invesco Galaxy Bitcoin ETF by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 8,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $752,000 after buying an additional 1,547 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Galaxy Bitcoin ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $549,000. Finally, Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco Galaxy Bitcoin ETF by 124.4% in the 3rd quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 8,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after acquiring an additional 4,960 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco Galaxy Bitcoin ETF alerts:

Invesco Galaxy Bitcoin ETF Trading Up 3.1 %

NYSEARCA BTCO opened at $104.18 on Thursday. Invesco Galaxy Bitcoin ETF has a 52 week low of $42.28 and a 52 week high of $108.26. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.92.

Invesco Galaxy Bitcoin ETF Company Profile

The Invesco Galaxy Bitcoin ETF (BTCO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. BTCO was launched on Jan 11, 2024 and is issued by Invesco.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BTCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Galaxy Bitcoin ETF (NYSEARCA:BTCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Galaxy Bitcoin ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Galaxy Bitcoin ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.