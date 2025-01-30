Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Takes $321,000 Position in Capital Group Core Balanced ETF (NYSEARCA:CGBL)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Capital Group Core Balanced ETF (NYSEARCA:CGBL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 10,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $321,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advance Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Capital Group Core Balanced ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,160,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,561,000 after acquiring an additional 65,778 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Capital Group Core Balanced ETF by 120.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,153,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,808,000 after buying an additional 630,992 shares in the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Capital Group Core Balanced ETF by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 573,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,923,000 after buying an additional 104,540 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Capital Group Core Balanced ETF by 2,489.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 491,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,264,000 after buying an additional 472,619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in shares of Capital Group Core Balanced ETF during the second quarter worth $11,903,000.

Capital Group Core Balanced ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA CGBL opened at $31.98 on Thursday. Capital Group Core Balanced ETF has a 52-week low of $27.60 and a 52-week high of $32.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $31.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.07.

About Capital Group Core Balanced ETF

The Capital Group Core Balanced ETF (CGBL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that offers a balanced approach to total return and capital preservation. The fund employs an active asset allocation strategy to invest in equities, debts, money market instruments, and cash.

