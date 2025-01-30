Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Takes Position in Dimensional Global Credit ETF (NASDAQ:DGCB)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Dimensional Global Credit ETF (NASDAQ:DGCB – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 4,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mattern Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional Global Credit ETF by 135.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC now owns 180,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,914,000 after acquiring an additional 104,158 shares in the last quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors purchased a new stake in Dimensional Global Credit ETF during the third quarter valued at $4,735,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in Dimensional Global Credit ETF by 532.2% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 73,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,035,000 after purchasing an additional 61,946 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional Global Credit ETF by 177.2% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 57,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,003,000 after buying an additional 36,446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in Dimensional Global Credit ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $1,548,000.

NASDAQ:DGCB opened at $52.84 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.65. Dimensional Global Credit ETF has a 1 year low of $51.57 and a 1 year high of $55.16.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.0078 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 22nd.

The Dimensional Global Credit ETF (DGCB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed, investing in a broad portfolio of debt securities of any credit quality that are maturing within 20 years. The fund aims to maximize total returns, while optimizing overall gains DGCB was launched on Nov 7, 2023 and is issued by Dimensional.

