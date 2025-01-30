Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Trims Stake in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL – Free Report) by 10.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF were worth $270,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hara Capital LLC purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF during the third quarter valued at $28,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 8,020.0% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 42.3% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $216,000. Finally, Nwam LLC bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $219,000.

Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA GBIL opened at $100.14 on Thursday. Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF has a 1 year low of $99.66 and a 1 year high of $100.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $100.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.03.

Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (GBIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index comprised of US Treasury securities with less than one year remaining in maturity. GBIL was launched on Sep 6, 2016 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

