General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) Price Target Lowered to $281.00 at UBS Group

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at UBS Group from $337.00 to $281.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the aerospace company’s stock. UBS Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 11.72% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on GD. Wolfe Research cut General Dynamics from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $283.00 to $245.00 in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Citigroup upped their target price on General Dynamics from $354.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on General Dynamics from $295.00 to $279.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their target price on General Dynamics from $315.00 to $295.00 in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $303.71.

NYSE GD opened at $251.52 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $268.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $287.48. General Dynamics has a one year low of $247.01 and a one year high of $316.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company has a market cap of $69.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.61.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The aerospace company reported $4.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.29 by ($0.14). General Dynamics had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 16.59%. Research analysts anticipate that General Dynamics will post 13.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Dynamics announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, December 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase 10,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the aerospace company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other General Dynamics news, VP Christopher J. Brady sold 5,540 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.91, for a total value of $1,556,241.40. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 20,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,701,349.36. This trade represents a 21.44 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in General Dynamics by 241.7% in the 3rd quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 82 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Hara Capital LLC acquired a new stake in General Dynamics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Financial Life Planners acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

