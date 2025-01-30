General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) Price Target Lowered to $295.00 at TD Cowen

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by analysts at TD Cowen from $315.00 to $295.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. TD Cowen’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 17.29% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also commented on GD. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $330.00 to $305.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $303.00 to $295.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $330.00 to $315.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Vertical Research lowered shares of General Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $352.00 to $290.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $283.00 price objective (down from $345.00) on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, General Dynamics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $303.71.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on General Dynamics

General Dynamics Price Performance

Shares of General Dynamics stock opened at $251.52 on Tuesday. General Dynamics has a 52-week low of $247.01 and a 52-week high of $316.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a fifty day moving average of $268.57 and a 200-day moving average of $287.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.32.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The aerospace company reported $4.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.29 by ($0.14). General Dynamics had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 16.59%. Equities research analysts expect that General Dynamics will post 13.66 EPS for the current year.

General Dynamics announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, December 4th that permits the company to buyback 10,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the aerospace company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity at General Dynamics

In other news, VP Christopher J. Brady sold 5,540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.91, for a total transaction of $1,556,241.40. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 20,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,701,349.36. This trade represents a 21.44 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of General Dynamics

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GD. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 241.7% during the 3rd quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 82 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Financial Life Planners bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hara Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

About General Dynamics

(Get Free Report)

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.